The first ever National Armed Forces and Emergency Services event to held at Stadium of Light

The event is sponsored by the University of Sunderland.

By Holly Allton
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:34 BST- 2 min read

The University of Sunderland have sponsored the very first National Armed Forces and Emergency Services event.

The large-scale event which will be held at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, April 27 is the first to celebrate the ethos of service, in the past, present and future.

As the University of Sunderland is the main sponsor for the National Armed Forces and Emergency Services Event (NAFESE), they will host stalls and activities on the day, covering workforce development courses such as eSports, fully funded ESF (European Union Social Fund) courses and degree apprenticeships.

The University of Sunderland is a proud holder of the Armed Forces Covenant Gold Award and has established links with the UK’s armed forces over the years. There are currently 114 students studying at the university who have connections to the armed service, as the University is committed to ensuring that any service personnel studying a degree or other qualification are supported to do so.

Simone Bedford, Associate Head of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at the University of Sunderland, and a Royal Air Force Veteran herself, said: “The University of Sunderland is very proud of our connections to the armed forces. We have a dedicated team to support staff and students with the transition from the military into ‘civvy’ street. Our Veterans and Reservists Network engages with staff and students to ensure we offer the best support to the military community at the University.”

The NAFESE event begins with The Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club in Quinn’s Bar at 9am before the exhibition begins at 9.30am in the Montgomery Suite. The event will include a recruitment zone for those looking to join the forces and services, and for those leaving to embark on a new career.

The exhibition will also include Forces Pension Society, Sunderland Software City, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Cleveland Police, Red Sky Foundation, MedCover, McTimoney College of Chiropractic and many more. Several schools and colleges have also been invited to attend.

Supporting the NAFESE event include Sunderland AFC, Veterans in Crisis, The Hygeia Clinic, The Coastguard Association and Pathfinder International magazine.

Armed forces veterans at the University of Sunderland.Armed forces veterans at the University of Sunderland.
Armed forces veterans at the University of Sunderland.

For information on how to register for the NAFESE, please visit their website.

