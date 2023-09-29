The Gathering Sounds Festival set to return to North East this weekend for day of live music
Organisers are promising a huge day of local and national artists.
Summer festival season may be over, but music fans across the North East still have a chance to enjoy music from both national and local acts this weekend in a festival setting as Gathering Sounds returns to Teesside.
For its fifth edition, the much-loved festival of emerging music The Gathering Sounds has pulled out all the stops to bring its biggest and best line up to date to venues across Stockton on Saturday, September 30.
The multi-venue festival will see sets performed at the ARC at Stockton Arts Centre as well as the site’s second venue in addition to the famous KU, The Social Room, The Storytellers as well as the town’s stunning Georgian Theatre.
Headlining the ARC stage is Newcastle-based Andrew Cushin. The singer-songwriter released his debut album ‘Waiting For The Rain’ on Friday, September 29 and will be looking to bring a celebratory atmosphere to Teesside.
Other headline sets will come from The Skinner Brothers and Zuzu, a Scouse singer-songwriter who last performed in the North East in 2021 as part of a one day festival to say thank you to NHS workers who worked through the Covid pandemic.
Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
Promising commitment to supporting local bands, the region’s top up and coming artists will be opening a majority of the stages. The Redroom, High Tide, Northern Hospitality, Waves of Dread are all set to perform at earlier slots in the day.
Tickets remain available for the full day of music. They are priced at £22.50 plus fees and can be bought through the ARC website.