A full day of music will be hitting Stockton this weekend.

Summer festival season may be over, but music fans across the North East still have a chance to enjoy music from both national and local acts this weekend in a festival setting as Gathering Sounds returns to Teesside.

For its fifth edition, the much-loved festival of emerging music The Gathering Sounds has pulled out all the stops to bring its biggest and best line up to date to venues across Stockton on Saturday, September 30.

The multi-venue festival will see sets performed at the ARC at Stockton Arts Centre as well as the site’s second venue in addition to the famous KU, The Social Room, The Storytellers as well as the town’s stunning Georgian Theatre.

Headlining the ARC stage is Newcastle-based Andrew Cushin. The singer-songwriter released his debut album ‘Waiting For The Rain’ on Friday, September 29 and will be looking to bring a celebratory atmosphere to Teesside.

The full list of artists playing at Gathering Sounds Festival.

Other headline sets will come from The Skinner Brothers and Zuzu, a Scouse singer-songwriter who last performed in the North East in 2021 as part of a one day festival to say thank you to NHS workers who worked through the Covid pandemic.

Promising commitment to supporting local bands, the region’s top up and coming artists will be opening a majority of the stages. The Redroom, High Tide, Northern Hospitality, Waves of Dread are all set to perform at earlier slots in the day.