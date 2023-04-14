A brand-new bar has opened in the South Shields town centre, named Charlie’s Bar.

Charlie’s Bar, which was opened by Richard Owens, is in the venue formerly occupied by Ziggy’s and Trocaderos located near the Denmark Centre.

The venue, which was previously unoccupied for around seven months, has had a complete transformation to reflect the vibe of the brand-new Charlie’s Bar.

“I’ve changed the interior, taken away the guitars, but new televisions up and re-decorated with ivory and green colour themes”, said Richard.

Richard also has plans to re-decorate the upstairs section of the bar.

Charlie’s Bar has many new introductions to the bar, such as a brand-new cocktail menu, a resident DJ and special events.

The resident DJ in question is DJ Marty, who has previously provided tunes to well-loved former South Shields clubs and bars such as Banwells and Oz. On Saturday nights, DJ Marty will be bringing throwback anthems from the 70s, 80s and 90s to Charlie’s Bar.

“The goal is to bring the nightlife back to South Shields as a vibrant town centre - which it used to be”, said Richard.

Richard, who himself has worked as a DJ and a club doorman, will run what he described as a “family-orientated” pub, which will be incredibly inclusive and welcoming to all.

He will continue to host live music and karaoke nights at the bar which have proven to be popular among South Shields residents looking for a great night out.

However, he is also introducing more unique events, such as an open circle reading event, which will involve psychic Amanda Molloy heading to the venue on Tuesday, April 18, with an entry price of £15.

Charlie’s Bar promotes their frequent club nights and unique events on their Facebook page, where they have an ever-growing following, which currently stands at 1.1 thousand.