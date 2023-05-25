The Hoppings hopes for a ‘record breaking week’ as it returns to Newcastle next month

Crow Events, organiser of The Hoppings, is confident that 2023 will be on course to beat last year’s record breaking week.

The company took the organising of The Hoppings in 2022 and for the first time introduced its food and drink village, called Feast Street.

Due to its success last year, Feast Street is being extended this time round, with more food stalls and the addition of a stage which will feature live entertainment every day.

The fair, which is held at Newcastle’s Town Moor, will see Acropolis Greek Cuisine, Big Fat Indian Kitchen, Redheads Mac n Cheese and Shoot the Bull gourmet burgers all be on Feast Street.

The Hoppings returns to the North East in June.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy food from the Twisted Chick, Chinese Noodles, Wings and Things, Zenobia Arabian Cuisine, Pisa Pizza, Churros Deserts and Loaded Fried - with more yet to be confirmed.

Feast Street will feature a fully licensed bar, with a programme of local talent performing each night, including former X-Factor contestant Abi Gerrado, Newcastle singer and guitarist David Stoker and saxophonist and singer Andrew Usher.

Ryan Crow, of Crow Events, is hoping that Feast Street will be just as popular in 2023 as it was last year.

He commented: “We had great success with Feast Street last year and in response to that we’ve got even more food stalls and a fantastic programme of entertainment.

“We’ll also be running a kids’ club at weekends so there really will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

Last year, the 400 attractions at The Hoppings brought in 500,000 visitors to the travelling fair, who between them ate around 50,000 hot dogs and won more than 100,000 prizes.

The Hoppings returns to Newcastle on Friday, June 16, and will run until Sunday, June 25.

Full details of the entertainment programme at Feast Street is available at www.hoppingsfunfairs.com.

