‘The in place’ - Gazette readers share their memories of The White Horse as it goes up for sale
The White Horse, on Quarry Lane, in South Shields, has gone up for sale for offers in the region of £325,000.
Gazette readers have been reacting to the news by sharing their memories of the community pub.
Some have reflected on working there in years gone by while others enjoyed many a night out in The White Horse.
These are the memories that you’ve shared with us on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:
Eve Pennock Oakley: “Wow, this was my grandad’s local back in the day, then my sister and I used to go on a Sunday night in the 80s.
“I can vaguely remember The White Horse had what we called the 'off door' when we would get our pop and crisps because all the shops were closed.”
Linda Yeardly: “Remember going here in the early 70s when a man came round selling seafood!”
Tracey Stephenson: “Used to work here in the 80s through the miner's strike.”
Oliver Wallhead: “Used to love getting ‘sizzlers’ in there back in the 90s!”
Steve Right: “Wow my mother used to live in the bungalows behind it. Gate on the back fence, used it for the pub, good days.”
Anthony Brew: “The ‘in place’ in the 80s.”
Leeanne Defty: “Lovely pub, some fantastic nights in there.”
