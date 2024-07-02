Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shields Gazette readers have shared their memories of The White Horse pub.

Gazette readers have been reacting to the news by sharing their memories of the community pub.

Some have reflected on working there in years gone by while others enjoyed many a night out in The White Horse.

These are the memories that you’ve shared with us on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

The White Horse, on Quarry Lane, has gone up for sale. | Everard Cole (via Rightmove)

Eve Pennock Oakley: “Wow, this was my grandad’s local back in the day, then my sister and I used to go on a Sunday night in the 80s.

“I can vaguely remember The White Horse had what we called the 'off door' when we would get our pop and crisps because all the shops were closed.”

Linda Yeardly: “Remember going here in the early 70s when a man came round selling seafood!”

Tracey Stephenson: “Used to work here in the 80s through the miner's strike.”

Oliver Wallhead: “Used to love getting ‘sizzlers’ in there back in the 90s!”

Steve Right: “Wow my mother used to live in the bungalows behind it. Gate on the back fence, used it for the pub, good days.”

Anthony Brew: “The ‘in place’ in the 80s.”