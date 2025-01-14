The life expectancy of all 18 south Tyneside areas ranked

Data sourced from the Office for National Statistics reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in South Tyneside.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in South Tyneside where residents have the shortest life expectancy.

1 . Cleadon and East Boldon The average life expectancy of people born in Cleadon and East Boldon is 82.6 years. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . West Park The average life expectancy in West Park is 79.3 years. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Horsley Hill The average life expectancy in Horsley Hill is 79 years. Photo: Google Photo Sales