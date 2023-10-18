Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some top restaurants and supermarkets are offering free or reduced food for children across South Tyneside this half term.

The cost of living has meant families are having to stretch their money further than ever in 2023, and plenty of companies are looking to help out and ensure everyone can still enjoy a meal out.

Asda Cafe

Much like previous school holidays, Kids can eat at any time of day at Asda’s cafés for just £1. An added bonus is adults do not need to purchase food to access the offer.

Morrisons Cafe

Morrisons’ deal for kids is similar to Asda where all children can eat for free all day, every day over half term. The only catch is the deal is only available with an adult meal over £4.49.

Sizzling Pubs

Kids can enjoy a £1 meal at Sizzling Pub and Grill sites as long as an adult’s main meal is also ordered. The offer is available on weekdays between 3pm and 7pm.

Beefeater and Brewers Fayre

Two children are able to get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult at Beefeater and Brewers Fayre sites across the country.

Although there are no Beefeater sites in South Tyneside, branches can be found in North Tyneside, Sunderland and Gateshead.

Other companies which do not operate branches in the area are also offering deals with families able to travel for further options.

Bella Italia, which has branches in Newcastle and Gateshead’s Metrocentre are offering £1 kids meals with any adult main course from Monday to Thursday while The Real Greek in Newcastle’s Eldon Square is allowing kids to eat for free every Sunday for every £10 spent by an adult.