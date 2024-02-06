The location of every speed camera in and around South Tyneside

These are all of the speed cameras to keep an eye out for across South Tyneside and the surrounding areas.

All of the speed cameras listed and their precise locations have been taken from the Speed Camera Database and images may not show the extact location of these cameras on roads.

1 . Where speed cameras could be located in South Tyneside Full list of where speed cameras could be located in and around South Tyneside in 2024. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

2 . Front Street, Boldon Heading west through East Boldon, this camera is found just before the junction with Boker Lane and the town's Bridle Path. It is part of a 30mph zone. Photo Sales

3 . Galsworthy Road This stretch of Galsworthy Road in Whiteleas has a camera enfocing a 30mph restriction. Photo Sales