Ryan Young works as a full time member of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service’s (TWFRS) Prevention and Education district team.

The 28-year-old, from South Tyneside, volunteers as an emergency ambulance crew member at St John’s Ambulance and as a special constable with Northumbria Police.

Ryan is also a reservist with the British Army and it was this that saw him involved in the King’s Coronation ceremony over the weekend.

He is based out of the 103 Field Squadron in Newcastle, which forms part of the 71 Engineer Regiment.

As part of his role, he was selected to be part of the procession to mark the Coronation of King Charles III - marching from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

After spending the last three weeks rehearsing at night in London, Sandhurst and at RAF Odium, Ryan has reflected on the experience.

He said: “It’s been a tough few weeks practising the drills and marching and the spacing, there is so much to remember.

“Knowing that the eyes of the world were going to be on me did make it quiet daunting and we’ve been practising overnight when it’s been quite in London which is strange.

“People started queuing for spaces to watch the day’s pageantry about a week before so they saw us practising so when it all came together I knew it will be an impressive sight to behold.

“I think there were 6,000 people taking part in the parade, there are people from across the world coming to take part which is incredible.

“On Coronation day, we were brought in by train at about 2am from where we were staying just outside of London, we came into Waterloo and people were clapping for us already it was such a great thing to see.

“It was such an unbelievable event to be involved in and the memories will stay with me for a lifetime.”

The Coronation of King Charles III was the third royal event that Ryan has been involved in over the last 12 months.

He had been preparing for the coronation ceremony for three weeks.

He has previously worked the Platinum Jubilee with St John’s Ambulance and travelled to Windsor with TWFRS to provide additional support to the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service at the funeral Queen Elizabeth II.

Group manager Steve Thomas, head of TWFRS’s Prevention and Education Department, has praised Ryan for his efforts.

He commented: “Ryan is a fantastic asset to the Service and his dedication to his communities cannot be questioned.

“He has the compassion and empathy we look for in all employees at the fire service and his voluntary work speaks volumes for the kind of person he is.”