Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Shields seafront bar and restaurant The New Sundial has announced that they will be hosting their first-ever wedding showcase later this year.

Following the new ownership of The New Sundial, the popular bar and restaurant has been announcing a brand-new programme of events for the community in South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to their official Facebook page, The New Sundial announced one event many prospective wedding couples in South Shields will be looking forward to, as they are set to host a wedding showcase in October of this year.

Held on Sunday, October 20, The New Sundial will host a wedding fayre within their bar and restaurant which will showcase local businesses that provide wedding services.

The event will also serve as a showcase of The New Sundial’s large function room on the top floor of the bar and restaurant, which can be used and decorated for wedding events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Facebook post The New Sundial wrote: “Date for your diary! To all potential brides and grooms, we are delighted to announce our first wedding showcase.

“We are making this bigger and better than before with a range of the best local businesses to provide wedding services.

“And we get to show our beautiful function room to its full potential with a few new additions to our wedding services.”

The New Sundial also created an event page on Facebook, which gave further details to what brides and grooms to be can expect from the wedding fayre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will last for three hours, from 1pm until 3pm. During this time, The New Sundial will be transformed into a wedding haven, where attendees will be able to visit many different stalls to meet and chat with local businesses who offer wedding services from photographers to florists and more.

Crowds enjoying live entertainment. Credit: New Sundial

The New Sundial also announced that wedding coordinators will be at the event, who will be on hand to discuss the needs of engaged couples, as they plan their big day.