The New Sundial announces Halloween events for adults and children

South Shields seafront venue, The New Sundial have announced a brand-new Halloween event, for grown up’s to enjoy this October.

The event named ‘Murder on the Seafront’, which will take place on Friday, October 27, is a unique, interactive evening, where teams of people will try to solve a ‘murder mystery’.

As guests enjoy a three course meal, drama will unfold around them as a ‘murder’ will be committed, courtesy of four actors. Teams will then have to figure out the culprit.

Tickets are priced at £25 per person, which includes entry and the three course meal. To book, please contact The New Sundial on 0191 389 6450, or visit the venue.

The event was advertised on The New Sundial’s Facebook page, and has already caught the attention of many residents in South Shields.

Natalie Todd wrote: “Excellent idea!”, Kerry Daglish wrote: “Ah this looks fab I wanna go”, and many others tagged their friends and family in the comments.

Halloween costumes are optional but encouraged.

Events Coordinator, Stephen Sullivan said: “At The New Sundial we’re committed to making this a venue that can be used all year round bringing new and exciting forms of entertainment to South Tyneside.

“We see a lot of events aimed at children for Halloween, and so we thought, what would we like to do as adults? A Murder Mystery!

“So, we are thrilled to bring this truly interactive and thrilling show to our glorious seafront and hopefully it’ll be the first of many. It’s a chance to get in fancy dress and fully immerse yourself in an evenings entertainment.”

The New Sundial have also announced a children’s Halloween party, which is being held on Sunday, October 29 from 4pm until 6pm.

The event promises to consist of a disco, with games and prizes, including a fancy dress competition. There will also be visits from mascots, and the children will be given free popcorn and candy floss.