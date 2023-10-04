The New Sundial to be official sponsor for South Shields fireworks display

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Shields seafront pub The New Sundial have been announced as the official sponsor for the annual fireworks display organised by South Tyneside Council and Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.

Two fireworks displays will take place on Sunday, November 5, with the first at 6.30pm and the second at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While people can view the annual display from various points in South Shields, The New Sundial are offering a unique viewing point from their balcony.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Events coordinator, Stephen Sullivan said: “The fireworks displays are always a thrilling and exciting event. There is always such a buzz about the coast with Ocean Beach Pleasure Park open, all the rides lit up and the music that goes along with it all.

“It’s the perfect night to get wrapped up and enjoy the stunning displays on our glorious seafront. However we know that the hustle and bustle isn’t for everyone, that’s why our balcony viewing point offers the perfect vantage point to watch the displays.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The New Sundial’s balcony will be limited to 90 people per display, meaning that while also providing an excellent view of the fireworks, it will also be a place away from the busy crowds.

Manager of The New Sundial, Shannon Kinghorn said: “This event offers the best view of the displays and is hugely popular year in and year out. As well as the balcony as the perfect viewing point, customers will also be served delicious home cooked soup and a bun while watching the display.

“The event is always hugely popular but we are mindful to cap it at 90 people, so that everyone has a great view from the balcony.”

The New Sundial will be offering a viewing point for the display.