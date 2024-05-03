The nine best South Tyneside Indian restaurants according to Google reviews

Indian food is one of the most popular cuisines in the UK and we are lucky to have so many amazing options across South Tyneside.
These are the top rated Indian restaurants across South Tyneside including South Shields, Jarrow and more according to Google reviews.
2. Spice Garden
On Ocean Road in South Shields, Spice Garden has a 4.7 rating from 365 Google reviews. Photo: Google
3. Lasun
Lasun in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 255 reviews.
4. Cafe India
Back on Ocean Road, Cafe India has a 4.7 rating from 239 reviews with many mentioning excellent customer service and friendly staff. Photo: Google