The nine best South Tyneside Indian restaurants according to Google reviews

There is only one way to celebrate one of the UK’s favourite meals.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 3rd May 2024, 13:56 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 13:56 BST

Indian food is one of the most popular cuisines in the UK and we are lucky to have so many amazing options across South Tyneside.

These are the top rated Indian restaurants across South Tyneside including South Shields, Jarrow and more according to Google reviews.

On Ocean Road in South Shields, Spice Garden has a 4.7 rating from 365 Google reviews.

2. Spice Garden

On Ocean Road in South Shields, Spice Garden has a 4.7 rating from 365 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Lasun in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 255 reviews.

3. Lasun

Lasun in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 255 reviews.

Back on Ocean Road, Cafe India has a 4.7 rating from 239 reviews with many mentioning excellent customer service and friendly staff.

4. Cafe India

Back on Ocean Road, Cafe India has a 4.7 rating from 239 reviews with many mentioning excellent customer service and friendly staff. Photo: Google

