The latest government figures have been released detailing passenger numbers at train stations across the North East over 2023 - so we've ranked the most busy train stations in the region.

Data from the Office for Rail and Road (ORR) tracks the number of commuters entering and exiting every train station in Britain, including all train stations in Newcastle and the wider area.

Predictably, Newcastle Central was the top stations in the area, but what about the rest of Britain? Its figures show Liverpool Street in London overtook Waterloo as the most-used station in Great Britain, which the ORR attributed to the opening of London's latest train service, the Elizabeth Line.

Waterloo had been the busiest station in the country in all but one of the previous 18 years, but it even dropped to third in the year to March behind Paddington, also on the Elizabeth Line.

These are the busiest stations in the North East according to the data which runs between April 2022 and March 2023.

1 . train tickets.jpg These are the busiest train stations across the North East. Photo: RADAR Photo Sales

2 . Newcastle Central Station Newcastle is the busiest station in the North East with 8,402,922 passengers entering and exiting the station with tickets. Photo Sales

3 . Durham Station Durham Station saw 2,446,734 passengers pass through its ticket barriers over the time period. Photo Sales