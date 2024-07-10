The North Green Skills Conference 2023, which was hosted in the Bridgewater Hall, Manchester. | Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

The North Green Skills Conference is coming to the North East.

Newcastle United’s St James’ Park is set to play host to this year’s conference on October 22, after the success of the 2023 addition, which was over in Manchester. More than 140 guests were present last year.

The conference, sponsored by NECA Green Growth Skills Project and NOCN, will bring together politicians, business leaders, academics and media from a cross section of sectors. Speakers and attendees will debate the challenges the North of England face and discuss the best way forward to achieve our shared goals. Agenda items this year will include The Green Skills story so far, demand in green skills, education, training and reskilling and building sustainable infrastructure in the North.

Steve Frampton, MBE will be hosting the event once again.

About the event, a spokesperson from NCON said: “The event aligns with our commitment to providing the skills solutions required for the transition to a green economy and green workforces. We support learners, centres, and employers in adapting to the evolving demands of the modern day workforce, particularly in the context of environmental sustainability.”

More details - and where to buy tickets

More info can be found at: www.northgreenskills.co.uk - this is where tickets can also be purchased.