The pass rate of every North East driving test centre including Sunderland, Newcastle and Durham

Only two local test centres saw over 50% of potential drivers pass their test.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 12:41 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

Government data has shown how many new drivers hit the roads across the North East alongside pass rates for each test centre in the country.

From April 2023 until December 2023 over 1.3 million tests were taken with 668,038 people passing and being awarded a full licence.

This is how each North East test centre compares to the national average including sites in Newcastle, Northumberland, Durham and more.

These are the pass rates of every North East driving test centre.

Between April 2023 and December 2023 668,038 driving tests were passed at a 48.2% pass rate.

Between April 2023 and December 2023 668,038 driving tests were passed at a 48.2% pass rate.

Alnwick test centre saw 954 tests take place over the same time frame with 531 people passing. This is a pass rate of 55.7%.

Alnwick test centre saw 954 tests take place over the same time frame with 531 people passing. This is a pass rate of 55.7%.

Of the 6,705 tests taken at Middlesbrough's test centre, 3,417 were passed. This is a pass rate of 51%.

Of the 6,705 tests taken at Middlesbrough's test centre, 3,417 were passed. This is a pass rate of 51%. Photo: Danny Lawson

