The pavements are so dangerous, I’m scared of tripping and hurting myself

Elderly residents in South Tyneside say they are scared to leave their homes for fear of falling on the crumbling pavements in one of the borough most affluent areas.

They fear they are likely to end up lying in the gutter unless chipped and damaged slabs are replaced in Windsor Drive, Cleadon.

The residents – some of whom are aged in their 80s and 90s – insist they worry about venturing past the boundaries of their gardens and driveways.

South Tyneside Council says it has received no formal report about the safety of the pavements but will carry out an inspection following an inquiry by The Gazette.

One resident branded a stretch of paving as “dangerous”, while another said she is almost always looking at the ground for fear of tripping over when she steps outside.

Windsor Drive residents Vernon and Murial Orr are unhappy and concerned over the poor quality of the pavements and road surfaces. | National World

The householders claim they are getting little in return for council tax payments which, they say, cost them up to £220 a month.

They are now calling on council chiefs to replace the worn and battered paving.

Widow Moira Irbson, 96, a retired nurse, said: “I’m no longer that steady on my feet, and I have to use a walking stick to help me get around.

“But even with that in my hand, I am too worried about these pavements to go out beyond my own border.

“The pavements in their current state are dangerous and I am scared of tripping over and hurting myself.”

The crumbling pavement in Windsor Drive, Cleadon. | National World

She added: “I’ve lived in my bungalow for 47 years and I have always enjoyed my independence and living in such a nice area.

“These pavements have been in this poor state for much too long and it’s time they were repaired.”

Neighbours Muriel and Vernon Orr, who have lived on Windsor Drive for 35 years, also slammed what they say is a dereliction of care by the council.

Former shop assistant Muriel, 87, said: “I have to be very careful when I’m out walking around here and I’m still quite good on my feet.

“You will normally see me with my head down, looking very carefully at the pavement.”

She added: “I tend to just cross my fingers when I go and to hope for the best. When I’m with my husband, I always hold onto his hand for extra grip.

“The council really should put down new paving. They must have an idea of the age of the people who live here.”

Windsor Drive resident Moira Irbton struggling with the poor quality of the pavements. | National World

And ex-shipyard fitter Vernon, 86, added: “There are a lot of older people living in this area and these pavements are not at all suitable.

“I’m a decent walker but not everyone around here is, and I also worry about the state of the pavements. Something needs doing about them.”

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “The highways team have received no formal enquiry about the pavements in this location, however, an inspector will carry out a highway safety inspection of the street and raise any actionable defects that are present for repair.”

