The Rested Ghoul: See inside the North East's first horror themed café

North East horror fans can rejoice as a brand new themed café has officially opened in the region.

The Rested Ghoul, on Wellington Street in Gateshead, is the North East's first horror themed café offering customers a chance to be surrounded by spooky memorabilia.

Housed in an old railway arch, visitors are greeted by horror displays in the windows and Freddy Krueger holding a menu.

The Rested Ghoul is based in an old railway arch, on Wellington Street, in Gateshead. Photo: National World.

It is the brainchild of Helen Mclean and her husband, who set up the venue after wanting a change from their previous jobs.

The Rested Ghoul officially opened on Monday, January 22, with Helen revealing that the business' first week has been a huge success.

She said: "We were both just sick of our normal jobs and wanted something different, as well as something that we could do together.

Visitors are greeted with spooky scenes in the venue's windows. Photo: National World.

"We are both really into our rock music and horror stuff so this is what we came up with.

"We've only been open just over a week but so far, everyone has been really positive and has said that it is a great place.

"From us, people can expect alternative music and different scenery as it's not like your average café or what you'd expect from a Costa or a Starbucks.

The Rested Ghoul is full of horror memorabilia, including Freddy Krueger holding a menu. Photo: National World.

"It has been a surprise to us at how busy we've been and the popularity on social media has been amazing."

For its first full weekend of opening, The Rested Ghoul played host to a number of cosplayers, which were very popular with visitors.

Going forward, Helen has confirmed that this could be a regular thing, as well as hosting themed events such as a Valentine's Spooky Afternoon Tea for the upcoming Valentine's Day.