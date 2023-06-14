The Rocky Horror Show to Time Warp at the Sunderland Empire in 2024

It has been announced that legendary musical The Rocky Horror Show will return to the Sunderland Empire once again, in 2024.

The legendary musical was created by Richard O’Brien and premiered in June 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre in London. The Rocky Horror Show went on to become a cult classic - especially after the success of the 1975 movie starring O’Brien himself as Riff Raff, and Tim Curry in the lead role of Frank-N-Furter.

The well-loved musical production has been touring across the world ever since, and is highly regarded in the theatre industry. Fans of the show tend to dress up for the show performances and take part in scripted audience participation, making for a unique theatre experience.

Producer Howard Panter said: “Rocky Horror has always been a show I loved, since its earliest days in the Kings Road. Richard O’Brien and I are delighted this non-stop party continues to thrill audiences across the world, and we look forward to the next 50 years!”

The Rocky Horror Show, which last performed at the Sunderland Empire in 2021, will return to the theatre again, with their 2024 production.

The plot revolves around two ‘squeaky clean’ college kids, Brad and Janet, whose car breaks down outside a creepy mansion, where they meet the eccentric characters, Dr Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, Magenta and more. What ensues is a guaranteed party of outrageous hilarity and fantastic songs, such as the well-known track Time Warp.

The Rocky Horror Show will return to the Sunderland Empire in 2024.