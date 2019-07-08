Children from St Oswald's RC Primary School raise their buckets and spades at the annual Sandcastle Challenge at Sandhaven Beach, South Shields.

The Sandhaven Sandcastle Challenge 2019 in pictures

Thousands of youngsters took to Sandhaven beach in South Shields for the 25th Annual Sandcastle Challenge.

Monday, 08 July, 2019

Organised by the charity, Children North East, it had an environmental theme of ‘Build a New World’. A team of 15 judges included the Gazette’s editorial director Joy Yates, and the five best designs came from Bridgewater Primary in Newcastle, Roseberry Primary in Chester-le-Street, Ludworth Primary School, Durham, St Peter's RC Primary, Gateshead, and Beacon Hill Primary in Cramlington. Each awarded £200 for their school.

Marine Park Primary in South Shields won best name, with their ‘Clean Green Marine Machine’.

1. Buckets of fun for kids

Children taking part in the Annual Sandcastle Challenge at Sandhaven Beach.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Teamwork in action

Two participants share the load.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Queens of their castle

From Simonside Primary School, Holly Hume, left, and Ruby Tuck.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. In the pink

Youngsters from Cleadon Village RC Primary School.

Photo: Stu Norton

