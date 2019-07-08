The Sandhaven Sandcastle Challenge 2019 in pictures
Thousands of youngsters took to Sandhaven beach in South Shields for the 25th Annual Sandcastle Challenge.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 06:00
Organised by the charity, Children North East, it had an environmental theme of ‘Build a New World’. A team of 15 judges included the Gazette’s editorial director Joy Yates, and the five best designs came from Bridgewater Primary in Newcastle, Roseberry Primary in Chester-le-Street, Ludworth Primary School, Durham, St Peter's RC Primary, Gateshead, and Beacon Hill Primary in Cramlington. Each awarded £200 for their school.
Marine Park Primary in South Shields won best name, with their ‘Clean Green Marine Machine’.