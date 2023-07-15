The Secret Garden theatre production to perform at Souter Lighthouse

An international touring theatre company will be performing a production at the Souter Lighthouse this summer.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company, which is based in Lincoln, will be embarking on a open-air theatre tour with their production of The Secret Garden.

The production, which has been adapted by Laura Turner, will travel across the UK to showcase their production, arriving at the Souter Lighthouse for a performance that will take place on Tuesday, August 8 at 7pm.

The Souter Lighthouse, which is National Trust registered, is located in Whitburn and is one of the North East most historic and beautiful landmarks. Originally opened in 1871, the lighthouse now has its own cafe, named the Lighthouse Cafe and a second hand bookshop.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company which was established in 1999, specialise in open-air performances, re-telling Shakespeare and classic literature stories, as well as hosting music concerts, usually showcasing tribute performers.

The company is known to head to stunning, historic venues - such as Souter Lighthouse, to create a unique experience for theatre-goers across the country.

The story of The Secret Garden, which is the play being performed, follows young Mary Lennox, who discovers a magical garden and its equally whimsical inhabitants, after a visit to her uncle’s home in the Yorkshire countryside.

The story was originally published in 1911 by Frances Hodgson Burnett, and has been loved by families for many years.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company’s performance will incorporate music and song into the show, guaranteed to reflect the magic of the story.

Tickets for Chapterhouse Theatre Company’s production of The Secret Garden are priced at £20.90 for adults, £12.10 for children aged 5 years old to 16 years old, and for students with a valid NUS card. Family tickets (two children and two adults) can be purchased for £53.50.

Tickets can be bought from the See Tickets website.

Souter Lighthouse.