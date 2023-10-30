The seven cheapest houses across South Tyneside on the market at the moment

There are some great spaces available for anyone with a smaller budget or looking to fix up a house.

Using Rightmove, we’ve taken a look at the cheapest houses which are currently on the market around South Tyneside.

Excluding those which are scheduled to be listed for auctions, there are some deals to be had across the region.

1 . Park Road, Jarrow This Jarrow building includes a one bedroom flat which is currently on the market for £20,000. Photo Sales

2 . Marlborough Street South, South Shields This two bedroom first floor flat in South Shields has a £34,000 asking price. Photo Sales

3 . Marlborough Court, Jarrow A one bedroom flat in this Jarrow block is currently on the market for £39,950. Photo Sales