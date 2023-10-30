News you can trust since 1849
These are the cheapest properties available in South Tyneside at the moment.(Credit: PA)These are the cheapest properties available in South Tyneside at the moment.(Credit: PA)
The seven cheapest houses across South Tyneside on the market at the moment

There are some great spaces available for anyone with a smaller budget or looking to fix up a house.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 30th Oct 2023, 17:10 GMT

Using Rightmove, we’ve taken a look at the cheapest houses which are currently on the market around South Tyneside.

Excluding those which are scheduled to be listed for auctions, there are some deals to be had across the region.

This Jarrow building includes a one bedroom flat which is currently on the market for £20,000.

1. Park Road, Jarrow

This Jarrow building includes a one bedroom flat which is currently on the market for £20,000.

This two bedroom first floor flat in South Shields has a £34,000 asking price.

2. Marlborough Street South, South Shields

This two bedroom first floor flat in South Shields has a £34,000 asking price.

A one bedroom flat in this Jarrow block is currently on the market for £39,950.

3. Marlborough Court, Jarrow

A one bedroom flat in this Jarrow block is currently on the market for £39,950.

The one bedroom ground floor flat in this property is currently on the market for £40,000.

4. Glasgow Road, Jarrow

The one bedroom ground floor flat in this property is currently on the market for £40,000.

