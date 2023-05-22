The South Shields coffee and cake van becoming a celebrity hotspot

A small local business, Bessy’s Sweet Bakes, who serve coffee and cakes on South Shields seafront, has become a celebrity hot spot.

Owner Bessy, provides the residents of South Shields with homemade treats from her Citroen HY Van, which she has named Hugo.

Bessy’s Sweet Bakes has recently become a celebrity hotspot, with North East stars heading to Bessy’s van for their sweet fix.

Celebrities to have visited the van for a coffee and cake include South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall along with her boyfriend, rapper and actor Jordan Stephens, and North Shields rock star Sam Fender.

On April 9, Bessy uploaded a photo of herself with Jade and Jordan, alongside the caption: “Always a pleasure to have @jadethirlwall and @jordanfstephens visit for a coffee and cake!”

Then, on May 13, Bessy uploaded an image of herself with Sam Fender, who had joined her in the van for a photo. She captioned the post: “Beyond starstruck with @sam_fender popping by for a coffee this morning! Can’t wait for St James Park gig!!!!”

Given the celebrity faces that have decided to visit Bessy’s Sweet Bakes, the South Shields business owner decided to take the opportunity to post a fun, joking video about waiting for George Ezra to pop by next.

We spoke to Bessy, on how she feels to have her small local business visited by huge celebrities. She told us: “It’s quite unbelievable that me, a small business from South Shields, could have people like Jade Thirlwall, Sam Fender and Chris Ramsey pop by for coffee and cakes.

“When I started the business almost five years ago, I really didn’t expect it to take off the way it has.”

Bessy’s Sweet Bakes with Sam Fender

She continued: “I’m forever grateful to all the customers who come back every weekend. The community down the seafront is second to none and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”