The top 7 florists in South Tyneside according to Google reviews for this Valentine's Day

Anyone looking to pick up flowers this Valentine's Day is spoilt for choice.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 29th Jan 2024, 13:43 GMT

Valentine's Day is coming up, and while there is still time to pick up presents and plan meals, anyone looking to buy flowers will want to know the best florists in the area.

With that in mind, here are the top flower sellers for Valentine's Day across South Tyneside according to Google reviews.

Companies needed 10 reviews or more to qualify.

Blossoms and Bows on Langholm Road in East Boldon has a five star rating from 18 reviews.

2. Blossoms and Bows

The Bloom Studio on Millais Gardens in South Shields has a five star rating from 12 reviews.

3. The Bloom Studio

Marion's Flowers in South Shields' Nook area has a 4.8 rating from 81 reviews.

4. Marion's Flowers

