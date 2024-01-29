Valentine's Day is coming up, and while there is still time to pick up presents and plan meals, anyone looking to buy flowers will want to know the best florists in the area.

With that in mind, here are the top flower sellers for Valentine's Day across South Tyneside according to Google reviews.

Companies needed 10 reviews or more to qualify.

2 . Blossoms and Bows Blossoms and Bows on Langholm Road in East Boldon has a five star rating from 18 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Bloom Studio The Bloom Studio on Millais Gardens in South Shields has a five star rating from 12 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales