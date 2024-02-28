Organised by VisitBritain, English Tourism Week looks to celebrate the top aspects of visiting England and the attractions which make travelling worth the trip.
This year’s English Tourism Week runs from Friday, March 15 until Sunday, March 24 and to celebrate we’ve put together the top attractions in South Tyneside according to Tripadvisor reviews.
Tripadvisor rankings are based on user reviews, weighted on a series of factors including the frequency, quality and quantity of the public round ups. This is why some attractions may be lower ranked than others, despite a higher overall average rating or having more reviews.
1. These are the top rated attractions in South Tyneside.
2. Arbeia Roman Fort
Arbeia Roman Fort is well loved by families and education settings alike. It has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor from 414 reviews.
3. North and South Marine Park
South Marine Park is an example of one of the region's beautiful open spaces. On Tripadvisor it is combined with North Marine Park and the sites have a 4.5 rating from 534 reviews. Photo: Stu Norton
4. Souter Lighthouse
Souter Lighthouse is a prominent part of the route between South Shields and Sunderland and it has a 4.5 rating from 256 reviews.