The top 9 rated South Tyneside "romantic" restaurants according to Tripadvisor

The most romantic day of the year is nearly here and couples are spoilt for choice when it comes to where to eat across the region.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 25th Jan 2024, 14:47 GMT

If you and your significant other are stuck for ideas on where to go this Valentine’s Day there are lots of options across South Tyneside.

These are the highest-rated restaurants in and around the region which have been described as romantic on Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor rankings are based on user reviews, weighted on a series of factors including the frequency, quality and quantity of the public round ups. This is why some attractions may be lower ranked than others, despite a higher overall average rating or having more reviews.

Enjoy a romantic Valentine's Day meal around South Tyneside this year (photo: Adobe). Photo: mtrlin - stock.adobe.com

Italianish Spanish has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 706 reviews.

2. Italianish Spanish

Italianish Spanish has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 706 reviews. Photo: Google

3. Delhi 6

Delhi 6 on Ocean Road in South Shields has a five star rating from 71 reviews.

4. Zeera Indian Cuisine

Zeera on Ocean Road is ranked next with 4 stars based on 798 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

