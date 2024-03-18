These are the top places for afternoon tea in South TynesideThese are the top places for afternoon tea in South Tyneside
The top places in South Tyneside for afternoon tea and coffee and cake including South Shields and more

Afternoon tea – the great British tradition that provides the perfect excuse to indulge in a warm drinks, scones and sandwiches while catching up with family and friends.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 18th Mar 2024, 13:29 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 13:30 GMT

With the weather getting warmer as we enter Spring, it may feel easier to get out the house and catch up with friends and family - and there is no better way to do that in South Tyneside than over afternoon tea or coffee and cake.

These are the top rated cafes, restaurants and more across South Tyneside which offer afternoon tea based on Google reviews from customers.

Sites needed a minimum of 40 reviews to qualify.

Village Delights on Sunderland Road in South Shields has a 4.8-star rating from 99 reviews

1. Village Delights

Village Delights on Sunderland Road in South Shields has a 4.8-star rating from 99 reviews

Cafe 42 in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 51 reviews.

2. Cafe 42

Cafe 42 in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 51 reviews.

The Clifton on Ocean Road in South Shields has a 4.6 rating from 650 reviews.

3. The Clifton

The Clifton on Ocean Road in South Shields has a 4.6 rating from 650 reviews.

Hive Coffe Company in Hall House, Jarrow, has a 4.6 rating from 514 reviews.

4. Hive Coffee Company

Hive Coffe Company in Hall House, Jarrow, has a 4.6 rating from 514 reviews.

