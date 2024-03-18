With the weather getting warmer as we enter Spring, it may feel easier to get out the house and catch up with friends and family - and there is no better way to do that in South Tyneside than over afternoon tea or coffee and cake.
These are the top rated cafes, restaurants and more across South Tyneside which offer afternoon tea based on Google reviews from customers.
Sites needed a minimum of 40 reviews to qualify.
1. Village Delights
Village Delights on Sunderland Road in South Shields has a 4.8-star rating from 99 reviews Photo: Google
2. Cafe 42
Cafe 42 in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 51 reviews.
3. The Clifton
The Clifton on Ocean Road in South Shields has a 4.6 rating from 650 reviews.
4. Hive Coffee Company
Hive Coffe Company in Hall House, Jarrow, has a 4.6 rating from 514 reviews. Photo: Google