There are plenty of great options across the region where you can get a trim.

If you’re looking for a new barber or just fancy trying somewhere different after years to returning to the same place, then look no further as these are the highest-rated barbers in South Tyneside according to Google reviews.

A site needs 20 or more reviews to qualify.

1 . Todd's Chop Shop Todd's Chop Shop on Nevinson Avenue in South Shields has a perfect five star rating from 379 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Mo Jarra's Turkish Barbers Mo Jarra's Turkish Barbers on Bede Burn Road in Jarrow has a 5 rating from 190 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Baltic Barbers Baltic Barbers on Dean Road in South Shields has a five star rating from 82 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales