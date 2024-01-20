News you can trust since 1849
The top 8 rated barbers in South Tyneside according to Google reviews

There are plenty of great options across the region where you can get a trim.

Published 20th Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2024, 10:25 GMT

If you’re looking for a new barber or just fancy trying somewhere different after years to returning to the same place, then look no further as these are the highest-rated barbers in South Tyneside according to Google reviews.

A site needs 20 or more reviews to qualify.

Todd's Chop Shop on Nevinson Avenue in South Shields has a perfect five star rating from 379 reviews.

1. Todd's Chop Shop

Mo Jarra's Turkish Barbers on Bede Burn Road in Jarrow has a 5 rating from 190 reviews.

2. Mo Jarra's Turkish Barbers

Baltic Barbers on Dean Road in South Shields has a five star rating from 82 reviews.

3. Baltic Barbers

Simonside Barbers in South Shields has a five star rating from 79 reviews.

4. Simonside Barbers

