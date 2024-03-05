Butchers act as one of the most traditional shops across the UK and National Butchers Week is a chance for the industry to come together and celebrate the skill, tradition and importance of butchers across the nation.
This year the week runs between Monday, March 4 and Sunday, March 10.
With that in mind, these are the top rated butchers shops across South Tyneside according to Google reviews.
