The top rated butchers in South Tyneside according to Google reviews for National Butchers Week

There are some great local businesses to support across the region.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 5th Mar 2024, 11:48 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 11:54 GMT

Butchers act as one of the most traditional shops across the UK and National Butchers Week is a chance for the industry to come together and celebrate the skill, tradition and importance of butchers across the nation.

This year the week runs between Monday, March 4 and Sunday, March 10.

With that in mind, these are the top rated butchers shops across South Tyneside according to Google reviews.

H Sharp Family Butchers on South Shields' Frederick Street has a five star rating from 18 reviews.

2. H Sharp Family Butchers

Mark's Family Butchers in Jarrow has a 4.9 rating from 15 reviews.

3. Mark's Family Butchers

George H PIckings' Butcher on Boldon's Front Street has a 4.7 rating from 61 reviews.

4. George H PIckings

