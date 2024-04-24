The top rated garden centres in and around South Tyneside according to Google reviews

The build up to summer is here and these sites will have everything you need.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 24th Apr 2024, 15:21 BST

The temperatures will soon be on the up and gardens across South Tyneside are expected to spring into life once again very soon.

With that in mind, we all want to support our gardens to look as stunning as possible and there are some great businesses across the North East which offer ways to keep your garden in pristine condition.

These are the top rated garden centres in and around South Tyneside according to Google reviews.

Elm Tree Farm near Washington has a 4.5 rating from 668 reviews.

Elm Tree Farm near Washington has a 4.5 rating from 668 reviews.

Green Fingers Garden Centre in South Shields has a 4.5 rating from 215 reviews.

Green Fingers Garden Centre in South Shields has a 4.5 rating from 215 reviews.

Closer to Sunderland, Grange Garden Centre has a 4.4 rating from 91 reviews.

4. Grange Garden Centre

Closer to Sunderland, Grange Garden Centre has a 4.4 rating from 91 reviews.

