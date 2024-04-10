These are some of the top rated GP surgeries in South Tyneside.These are some of the top rated GP surgeries in South Tyneside.
The top rated GP practices in South Tyneside as rated by patients

See how your GP ranks compared to others in the region.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 10th Apr 2024, 11:08 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 11:10 BST

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GPs, inlcuding those across South Tyneside, and we’ve put together the full list of the top rated options.

Many services in the area have not been reviewed by users on the website, but of those where the public have had their say in more than one review, this is how they rate across South Tyneside.

All information is correct according to the NHS website at the time of writing and a GP needed four or more reviews to qualify.

Marsden Road Health Centre in South Shields has a perfect five star rating from four reviews.

1. Marsden Road Health Centre

Marsden Road Health Centre in South Shields has a perfect five star rating from four reviews. Photo: Google

Ellison View Surgery in Hebburn has a four star average rating from six reviews.

2. Ellison View Surgery

Ellison View Surgery in Hebburn has a four star average rating from six reviews. Photo: Google

Central Surgery, in the Cleadon Park Primary Care Centre in Prince Edward Road, has a 3.35 rating from four reviews.

3. Central Surgery

Central Surgery, in the Cleadon Park Primary Care Centre in Prince Edward Road, has a 3.35 rating from four reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Farnham Medical Centre in South Shields has a 3.16 average rating from six reviews.

4. Farnham Medical Centre

Farnham Medical Centre in South Shields has a 3.16 average rating from six reviews. Photo: Google

