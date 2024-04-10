The top rated GP practices in South Tyneside as rated by patients

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GPs, inlcuding those across South Tyneside, and we’ve put together the full list of the top rated options.
Many services in the area have not been reviewed by users on the website, but of those where the public have had their say in more than one review, this is how they rate across South Tyneside.
All information is correct according to the NHS website at the time of writing and a GP needed four or more reviews to qualify.
1. Marsden Road Health Centre
Marsden Road Health Centre in South Shields has a perfect five star rating from four reviews. Photo: Google
2. Ellison View Surgery
Ellison View Surgery in Hebburn has a four star average rating from six reviews. Photo: Google
3. Central Surgery
Central Surgery, in the Cleadon Park Primary Care Centre in Prince Edward Road, has a 3.35 rating from four reviews. Photo: Google Maps
4. Farnham Medical Centre
Farnham Medical Centre in South Shields has a 3.16 average rating from six reviews. Photo: Google