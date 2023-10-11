News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

The top rated restaurants in South Tyneside according to Google reviews for World Food Day 2023

South Shields has so many excellent places to eat, so choosing somewhere to go can be tricky.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

We are lucky to have some fantastic restaurants in South Tyneside, but which ones are considered to be the best by diners themselves?

Using Google reviews, we’ve put together the top places to eat across the South Shields and beyond.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

World Food Day falls on Monday, October 16 this year and you should consider trying these top eateries to celebrate.

A site needs a minimum of 40 reviews to be listed.

Related topics:South ShieldsSouth TynesideGoogleRestaurants