Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We are lucky to have some fantastic restaurants in South Tyneside, but which ones are considered to be the best by diners themselves?

Using Google reviews, we’ve put together the top places to eat across the South Shields and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World Food Day falls on Monday, October 16 this year and you should consider trying these top eateries to celebrate.