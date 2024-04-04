The top rated restaurants on South Shields' Ocean Road ranked by Google reviews

We have so many amazing places to eat along just one town centre street!

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 4th Apr 2024, 17:13 BST

For so many people in South Shields, Ocean Road is the heart of the town centre with restaurants, bed and breakfasts and takeaways all lining the road from King Street, The Word and the ferry terminal to the west all the way to Sandhaven and Littlehaven beaches on the coast.

From Indians to Italians and everything in between, these are the best restaurants on Ocean Road ranked by average review scores from Google reviews written by customers. All restaurants needed over 40 reviews to qualify

Italianish Spanish has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 384 Google reviews.

2. Italianish Spanish

Sea Change has a 4.8 rating from 152 reviews.

3. Sea Change

Spice Garden has a 4.7 rating from 362 reviews.

4. Spice Garden

