The Traitors star announced for Great North Run- one week until ballot closes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There's just one week left to enter the ballot for a chance to be part of this year's Great North Run- the world's biggest half marathon which connects Newcastle to South Tyneside.

And this year, amongst the 60,000 entrants, is everyone's favourite Traitors star Diane Carson who is the first famous face to be confirmed for the start line.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So if you've always dreamed of taking part in the UK's largest running event this is your sign to register for 2024 before it's too late.

Paul Foster, Chief Executive of the Great Run Company said, “This year’s ballot has opened with an incredible enthusiasm from the public, which continues to demonstrate that the Great North Run means a great deal to so many and remains an absolute bucket list event that everyone needs to experience at least once.

“If taking part in a Great North Run is something you’ve thought about, make 2024 your year and sign up to the ballot. We look forward to welcoming new and returning runners for another incredible staging of the event this September.”