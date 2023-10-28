The Trotters are heading to Sunderland for a musical spectacular

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Trotters are back and coming to the Sunderland Empire for a musical theatre production of Only Fools and Horses, based on the beloved television sitcom.

Written by Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, Only Fools and Horses The Musical will embark on a UK and Dublin tour next year, following an incredibly successful four-year run in London’s West End.

Iconic characters from the show including; Del Boy, Rodney, Grandad, Cassandra, Raquel, Boycie, Marlene, Trigger, Denzil, Mickey Pearce, Mike the Barman and the Driscoll Brothers will all be brought to life on the theatre stage.

The original television series which aired from 1981 until 2003 was written by John Sullivan, and the new musical spectacular has been penned by his son Jim, including a comedic script inspired by material from the show and 20 songs.

Co-writer Paul Whitehouse said: "Following four amazing years in the West End, I’m thrilled we are announcing today that Only Fools and Horses The Musical is going on tour. I’ve long been asked by many fans when this might happen, so I’m delighted to confirm that the show will be coming to a theatre near you from September next year.

“All of the characters we know and love from the Only Fools television series will be live on stage, as we take Peckham on the road! Bonnet de douche!"

Only Fools and Horses The Music will perform at the Sunderland Empire on Monday, November 25 2024 and will run until Saturday, November 30 2024.