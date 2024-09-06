The time is nearly here for the people of South Tyneside to line the Great North Run route and cheers on the 60,000 runners once again.

This year sees a slight change to advice given to friends, family and the general public due to work along parts of the route.

Great Run, the team behind the iconic North East half marathon released their guide for spectators this week and two popular spots have been ruled out.

Under the page parked ‘key changes to this year’ the guide has listed two main places where spectators are unable to stand for the full duration of the race.

The guide reads: “The Tyne Bridge is spectator free this year due to restoration work. The bridge will only be accessible for pedestrians to walk across on one side and will be marshalled throughout the day to prevent spectating.

“We have made significant changes to the start process this year, to improve the runner experience. Unfortunately this means that the start is spectaror free. Please do not come to the start if you are not running.”

The changes to the start will see runners take over both Claremont Road and the Town Moor before the race. Runners in the elite, orange and pink starting waves will need to enter the Central Motorway in Newcastle from the Town Moor while those in green will meet at Claremont Road before starting.

The guide also says: “We recommend choosing one place to spectate on the day. Public transport will be extremely busy and it will take time to reach the race route from metro stations and bus stops. Heworth, Gateshead Stadium and Gateshead Metro stations are close to the route, but these areas become extremely busy.”