The winners of the Best of South Tyneside Awards 2024

The Best of South Tyneside Awards 2024 took place on Thursday, June 20 at Clarion Hotel, Boldon. Individuals and businesses of South Tyneside were in attendance at the awards ceremony, which was hosted by radio presenter Chris Felton.

Chris Felton provided the audience with moving commentary, highlighting the outstanding work and lives of all that were nominated for an award. 15-year-old Keris Finn was the guest singer for the evening.

The official charity partners for Best of South Tyneside Awards 2024 were Billy’s Lifeline and The People’s Angels with £658.70 raised for both charities through a raffle, with prizes kindly donated by Barbour, Westoe Travel, Marina Vista Restaurant and Mio’s.

Headline sponsors for the Best of South Tyneside Awards 2024 included; South Tyneside Council, South Tyneside College, Barbour, Karbon Homes, Tivoli, Key Subject Tuition, Siemens, ISR Laser Cleaning, Jam Prints and Marketing, Mio’s and Tyneside Home Improvements.

Best of South Tyneside Awards 2024 celebrated the achievements of South Tyneside businesses, communities and individuals who within their work have made an inspirational difference to our hometown and the community, including all nominees as well as winners.

Editor of Shields Gazette and NewcastleWorld, Liam Kennedy said of the Best of South Tyneside 2024 Awards: “What an amazing evening, and congratulations to all of the winners of the categories. Your stories and achievements are something to behold, and it is our pleasure to shine a light on the amazing that goes on, often unseen, in the region we know and love. We live in this fantastic area of South Tyneside - and events like this show just how amazing the people living in it actually are.”

1 . Business in the Community Award The winner of the Business in the Community Award went to Community Corner, who pride themselves in helping people within South Tyneside, through raising important funds to help those in need. The award recognised the business for their positive impact on the community, as well as their growth, excellence and initiatives. Community Corner said: “This is so amazing for Community Corner, we have worked so hard for the last 10 years. For our team and our supporters, it’s a massive boost.” | Ian Photo Sales

2 . Business of the Year Award The Business of The Year Award went to independently owned travel agency - Westoe Travel, who are celebrating 35 years of being involved in the South Tyneside Community. Westoe Travel said of their win: “It’s very exciting and we feel very privileged to win. We try to engage with the younger community as much as we can, with a lot of our apprentices from South Tyneside, so it’s really good to be recognised.” | Ian Photo Sales

3 . Environmental Champion Award ITC Service were the winners of the Environmental Champion Award, due to their transformative journey towards sustainability which is driven by a commitment to reduce environmental impact. The information technology service provides friendly support, while reducing their carbon footprint. ITC Service said of their win: “It’s unexpected but it’s a great honour. We don’t manufacture, so everything is electronic for us. Passing that to the customer and letting them understand their choice in technology, really helps them to make a better carbon decision.” | Ian Photo Sales