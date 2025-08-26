Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.
The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!
1. Up for adoption on International Dog Day
All these pooches are looking for their forever homes on International Dog Day. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
2. Lola (Crossbreed)
Lola is a sweet girl who initially found the shelter environment a little overwhelming. Although she has now settled, she can still be a bit of an anxious girl and doesn’t particularly enjoy spending time in her kennel – she is always desperate to be out with her human friends! | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
3. Flint (Cane Corso)
Flint had a bit of a sad arrival with us, he was found tied to a fence early in the morning by a member of public who brought him to the shelter. He can be quite shy and worried in new situations and around new people, which we feel is understandable under the circumstances. However, once Flint has gotten his confidence with you, he is a bundle of laughs and described as a bit of a goofball, making the staff here laugh daily. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
4. Bull Mastiff (Bull Mastiff Cross)
Xander is only six-months-old and at times, finds the world a bit scary and overwhelming. His new family will need to have patience and provide support for him to help him gain confidence and learn that the world isn’t such a scary place after all! Once Xander gets to know you, he is a bouncy and playful pup with lots of character. He is an extremely intelligent and sensitive lad, with a variety of working breeds in him. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter