These 15 adorable pets are all up for adoption at the Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.
The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!
1. Looking for a home
All these pets at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter are searching for a home. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
2. Posie (Pocket Bully)
Posie came into care as a stray dog and was absolutely terrified from the moment the dog warden collected her; she was so afraid and anxious she took a very long time to start trusting just a few of the staff at the shelter. It took her a little while longer to become comfortable around the rest of the staff, but boy when she has decided she trusts you, is she worth the wait. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
3. Asher
Asher is a lovely little lady who is still finding her confidence at the shelter. She currently spends a lot of time hiding in her bed at the back of her pen where she feels safe and secure; however, once given a few minutes to realise you’re her friend, she will pop out to say hello and loves having a stroke. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
4. Elsa (Akita)
Elsa is a bright, energetic and super friendly girl who still behaves very much like a puppy a lot of the time. She absolutely loves spending time with her human friends and will often forget her manners and jump up for attention. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.