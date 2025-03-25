These 15 loving dogs and puppies at the Dogs Trust are looking for homes in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 25th Mar 2025, 10:46 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 15 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Princess is a beautiful girl, a little shy, but very sweet and soon comes round. She loves a good zoomie and will enjoy a garden to do them in. She can have moments of uncertainty, but soon comes around. She loves a walk and enjoys the company of her doggy pals too.

2. Princess (Lurcher)

Princess is a beautiful girl, a little shy, but very sweet and soon comes round. She loves a good zoomie and will enjoy a garden to do them in. She can have moments of uncertainty, but soon comes around. She loves a walk and enjoys the company of her doggy pals too. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Chelsea is ready to find her forever home with a family who have plenty of time for her. She is always on the go looking for fun and struggles to switch off. She’ll need someone at home most of the day to keep her entertained and show her that relaxing can be a fun yet calming activity too.

3. Chelsea (American Bulldog Cross)

Chelsea is ready to find her forever home with a family who have plenty of time for her. She is always on the go looking for fun and struggles to switch off. She’ll need someone at home most of the day to keep her entertained and show her that relaxing can be a fun yet calming activity too. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Arla is looking for an active family to make lots of new memories with, she will require a garden of her own to brush up on her house training skills, this sweet girl was previously found as a stray so will need somebody home most of the time initially to build up her leaving hours, Arla would be suited to living with children 12+ years.

4. Arla - (Labrador Retriever Cross)

Arla is looking for an active family to make lots of new memories with, she will require a garden of her own to brush up on her house training skills, this sweet girl was previously found as a stray so will need somebody home most of the time initially to build up her leaving hours, Arla would be suited to living with children 12+ years. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Dogs TrustAdoptionNorth EastDogsPuppies
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice