These 15 South Tyneside businesses are currently up for sale in April 2025

A variety of businesses in South Tyneside are currently on the market, so we've put together a list of the ones that are available now.

The businesses range from a popular South Shields seafront pub to a multi-use leisure space in Jarrow.

All 15 of these South Tyneside businesses have been listed on https://www.rightmove.co.uk/.

Take a look through the gallery to view them.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Up for sale All these South Tyneside businesses are up for sale in April 2025. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Rattler, South Shields The Rattler, on Sea Road, in South Shields is on the market for £475,000. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Multi-use leisure space, Jarrow This multi-use leisure space on Ellison Street, in Jarrow, is on the market for £525,000. | Google Maps Photo Sales