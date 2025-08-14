These 15 sweet pets are all looking for their forever homes in the North East

2 . Putney (Patterdale Terrier)

Putney was a little shy when he first came in but quickly came out of his shell and showed staff his true Terrier ways! He is bouncy, energetic and intelligent. He is always looking for something to do and isn’t afraid to use his voice to let us know he is here and wants to be off doing something! Putney loves his walks and follows his nose everywhere, exploring every inch of our field as he goes. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter