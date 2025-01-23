These 15 wonderful pets are all up for adoption at the Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

These beautiful pets are all looking to find their forever home in the North East.

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.

The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.

Here are 15 cute animals who are in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogandcatshelter.com/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!

All these pets at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter are searching for a home.

1. Looking for a home

Eve can be rehomed with children 16+ but will need to be the only animal in the home. Eve is a stunning and sweet girl who has been well behaved throughout her stay. She can be a little excitable when first coming out of her kennel but calms beautifully and walks well on lead. Eve enjoys spending time with her human friends at the shelter and has been engaging and affectionate.

2. Eve (Belgian Malinois Cross)

Coco came into the shelter after her owner sadly passed away and, heartbreakingly, she really struggled with the shelter environment. We believe that the presence of other cats in the cattery caused her to be stressed and shut down. Coco is now on foster with one of our lovely foster families, and she is absolutely thriving!

3. Coco

Angelica came into the shelter a very worried young lady and in significant amounts of pain due to a painful condition she had requiring surgery to both eyes. Because of this, it took a little time to win her trust for a couple of members of the team and even longer for her to become comfortable around the rest of the team. However, once she had her surgery and began to feel better she started to come out of her shell more and show those she trusted more of her sweet, affectionate and playful nature.

4. Angelica (Cane Corso)

