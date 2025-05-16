These 17 adorable dogs and puppies are looking for homes in the North East at the Dogs Trust

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 16th May 2025, 09:58 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 17 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

Theo is a sensitive boy who seems to have led quite a bit of a sheltered life. He’ll do best in a calm home environment where his family are around most of the day. It may take Theo some time to adjust to his new surroundings as he can find everyday life overwhelming. When in the company of other dogs, it really boosts his confidence so he must live with another doggy friend that can help show him the world isn’t such a scary place.

2. Theo (Cocker Spaniel)

Chelsea is ready to find her forever home with a family who have plenty of time for her. She is always on the go looking for fun and struggles to switch off. She’ll need someone at home most of the day to keep her entertained and show her that relaxing can be a fun yet calming activity too.

3. Chelsea (American Bulldog Cross)

Bailee is a beautiful big boy, full of energy and fun. He still can be a little uncertain and needs a bit of a confidence boost and socialisation. He is looking for a home where people are active and into their training and can give him the fun, games and mental stimulation that he needs.

4. Bailee (English Springer Spaniel Cross)

