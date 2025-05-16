2 . Theo (Cocker Spaniel)

Theo is a sensitive boy who seems to have led quite a bit of a sheltered life. He’ll do best in a calm home environment where his family are around most of the day. It may take Theo some time to adjust to his new surroundings as he can find everyday life overwhelming. When in the company of other dogs, it really boosts his confidence so he must live with another doggy friend that can help show him the world isn’t such a scary place. | Dogs Trust Darlington