2 . Koda (Saluki Cross)

Koda is ready to settle into an adult family household. She would love her home to be a calm environment where she can gain confidence at her own pace. It can take a couple of meets for her to warm up to new people but once a bond is there her full character shines through. Koda has been doing well making doggy friends and may live with another that isn’t too excitable. | Dogs Trust Darlington