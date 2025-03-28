These 17 adorable dogs and puppies at the Dogs Trust are looking for homes in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 28th Mar 2025, 16:23 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 17 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust

Morgan and his siblings are each on the search for their forever family. They are just youngsters and will require all the usual puppy training. This will include the basics such as house training and leaving time built up. They will need someone to be present throughout the day to keep them company and settle into home life.

2. Morgan (Crossbreed)

Ruby would love her family to be around throughout the day to help her get all settled into her new pad. She can be worried initially but soon comes around and enjoys the attention. Ruby can live with kids aged 14years+ but will need to be the only dog in the home.

Ruby would love her family to be around throughout the day to help her get all settled into her new pad. She can be worried initially but soon comes around and enjoys the attention. Ruby can live with kids aged 14years+ but will need to be the only dog in the home.

3. Ruby (Bulldog)

Levi would love for his family to be passionate about dog training and help him out with some of his training skills. He'll need the basics such as time alone built up and house training. But he would also like to work on his distance work around traffic as he can react to this. Quieter walking routes where he can explore and sniff at ease on the lead will be ideal.

Levi would love for his family to be passionate about dog training and help him out with some of his training skills. He’ll need the basics such as time alone built up and house training. But he would also like to work on his distance work around traffic as he can react to this. Quieter walking routes where he can explore and sniff at ease on the lead will be ideal.

4. Levi (German Shepherd Dog Cross)

Levi would love for his family to be passionate about dog training and help him out with some of his training skills. He’ll need the basics such as time alone built up and house training. But he would also like to work on his distance work around traffic as he can react to this. Quieter walking routes where he can explore and sniff at ease on the lead will be ideal. | Dogs Trust Darlington

