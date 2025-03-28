4 . Levi (German Shepherd Dog Cross)

Levi would love for his family to be passionate about dog training and help him out with some of his training skills. He’ll need the basics such as time alone built up and house training. But he would also like to work on his distance work around traffic as he can react to this. Quieter walking routes where he can explore and sniff at ease on the lead will be ideal. | Dogs Trust Darlington