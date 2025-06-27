Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
2. Alfie (Siberian Husky Cross)
Alfie is an excitable, inquisitive lad on the search to find his forever home. His new pad will need to be of a calming one with minimal comings and goings as he can find new faces worrying initially. Adopters who are happy to continue training and willing to take things at his pace will be great. Everyone in the home will need to be over the age of 16-years-old. Alfie has previously been good with house training so should just need a refresher with this. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Bailey (Lurcher Cross)
Bailey is fun, loving, affectionate girl who is just waiting for the right family to help her truly shine! She has so much love to give and really wants to make friends – she just needs a little extra time and confidence. Once a relationship is there her bouncy, playful side bursts through. Bailey will need on-going training as well as a confidence boost so she can continue to blossom and be more at ease with more formal handling. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Ralfie (Weimaraner Cross)
Ralfie is ready to find an adult only home where his family will be with him throughout the day to help him settle into home life. He’ll benefit from a family who have experience of larger breeds and they will need to be dedicated for the plenty of training this lad requires. Ralfie needs an active home who can help channel his energy into positive outlets such as training, exercise and enrichment games. | Dogs Trust Darlington
