These 17 adorable Dogs Trust canines are looking for homes in the North East

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
2. Baz (Border Collie)
Baz is an older gent looking for a quieter home to relax and settle into. He is housetrained and able to spend some time home alone if required. He’ll enjoy a peaceful lifestyle without too much hustle and bustle. Baz would be best suited to living with older kids. In the home Baz would like to be the only dog as he much prefers spending time with his humans. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Oz (Akita Cross)
Oz is looking for a patient and understanding family who can help build up his confidence with everyday life. It takes him a moment before fully shining so it’s best to have a couple of meets at the centre before heading home together. Once a relationship is built and in comfortable surroundings he soon flourishes, and you’ll be rewarded with his affection. Adopters with minimal leaving hours and a garden will be ideal for Oz. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Tigger (Bullmastiff Cross)
Tigger is ready to find his forever home! A family who enjoys exploring out on walks during the day and cosying up on the night would be ideal for Tigger – keeping active and lounging are enjoyed in equal measures! A family member will need to be present as Tigger settles into home life and to help out with some basic training. | Dogs Trust Darlington