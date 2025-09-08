These 17 adorable Dogs Trust canines are looking for homes in the North East

2 . Baz (Border Collie)

Baz is an older gent looking for a quieter home to relax and settle into. He is housetrained and able to spend some time home alone if required. He’ll enjoy a peaceful lifestyle without too much hustle and bustle. Baz would be best suited to living with older kids. In the home Baz would like to be the only dog as he much prefers spending time with his humans. | Dogs Trust Darlington