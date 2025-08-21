These 17 adorable pets are all looking for their forever homes in the North East

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.
The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!
2. Iggy (Crossbreed)
Iggy is a lovely, slightly older lady, but she certainly doesn’t realise this! She still has the energy of a younger dog and loves going out for walks (almost as much as she loves food). Iggy has really struggled with the shelter environment, and staff hope that her stress levels will come down once in her new home and given a chance to settle. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
3. Putney (Patterdale Terrier)
Putney was a little shy when he first came in but quickly came out of his shell and showed staff his true Terrier ways! He is bouncy, energetic and intelligent. He is always looking for something to do and isn’t afraid to use his voice to let us know he is here and wants to be off doing something! Putney loves his walks and follows his nose everywhere, exploring every inch of our field as he goes. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
4. Johnny and Joe
These boys are typical, playful, energetic kittens. They were born on-site after their mum arrived as a pregnant stray. These kittens have been treated for cat flu whilst in care. Whilst now in good health and not experiencing any symptoms, there is a possibility that they may have future flare-ups and require veterinary treatment again. Cats who have experienced cat flu can remain carriers of the illness for life. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter