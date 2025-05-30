4 . Willis (Lurcher)

Willis is a three-year-old loveable Lurcher ready to find his forever home. He enjoys company so will need a family with minimal leaving hours. Once all settled in, time alone can be introduced gradually. With excitement he can struggle to keep all paws on the floor so would be best to live with older children. Will can share his walks with other dogs, and it would be great if these social skills are kept up with having a few doggy friends to meet up with. | Dogs Trust Darlington